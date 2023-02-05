Virtu Financial LLC Purchases New Position in Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:SDAC)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:SDAC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 38,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.10% of Sustainable Development Acquisition I as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDAC. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Sustainable Development Acquisition I by 2,678.5% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,055,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,323,000 after buying an additional 1,017,816 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,503,000. Aristeia Capital LLC increased its stake in Sustainable Development Acquisition I by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 1,789,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,611,000 after buying an additional 280,340 shares during the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,578,000. Finally, Hartree Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,460,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

Sustainable Development Acquisition I Stock Performance

Shares of SDAC stock opened at $10.06 on Friday. Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.71 and a 12-month high of $10.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.06 and a 200-day moving average of $9.95.

Sustainable Development Acquisition I Company Profile

Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp., does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Bakersfield, California.

