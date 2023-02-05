Virtu Financial LLC Lowers Holdings in 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADER)

Virtu Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADER – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,689 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in 26 Capital Acquisition were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in 26 Capital Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in 26 Capital Acquisition during the third quarter worth $147,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in 26 Capital Acquisition by 10.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in 26 Capital Acquisition during the second quarter worth $324,000. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in 26 Capital Acquisition during the third quarter worth $395,000. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

26 Capital Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADER opened at $10.16 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.98. 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $10.21.

About 26 Capital Acquisition

26 Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

