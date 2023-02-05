Virtu Financial LLC Makes New $379,000 Investment in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,798 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of ITT by 4.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,254,374 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $170,136,000 after purchasing an additional 87,718 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of ITT by 36.7% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,635,478 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $109,969,000 after purchasing an additional 438,894 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of ITT by 0.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,059,146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $79,667,000 after purchasing an additional 6,511 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ITT by 58.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 913,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $68,741,000 after buying an additional 336,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ITT by 12.4% in the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 882,825 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $59,594,000 after buying an additional 97,094 shares in the last quarter. 90.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of ITT from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of ITT from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of ITT from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of ITT from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ITT in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ITT has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.00.

Shares of ITT stock opened at $92.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.11 and a 200-day moving average of $78.04. The stock has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.45. ITT Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.77 and a 52-week high of $96.27.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The conglomerate reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $753.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.17 million. ITT had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 16.95%. Equities research analysts predict that ITT Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions primarily for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, Connect and Control Technologies, and Corporate and Other.

