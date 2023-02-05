7,537 Shares in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) Acquired by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,537 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 195,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,613,000 after buying an additional 26,425 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 89,835 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after buying an additional 19,430 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,088 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,835 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 2,729 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DKL has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup began coverage on Delek Logistics Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Delek Logistics Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Activity

Delek Logistics Partners Trading Down 2.4 %

In other news, Chairman Ezra Uzi Yemin sold 10,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.13, for a total value of $574,041.51. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 222,549 shares in the company, valued at $12,491,675.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 14,723 shares of company stock worth $826,958 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DKL opened at $47.37 on Friday. Delek Logistics Partners, LP has a 1 year low of $39.00 and a 1 year high of $64.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 2.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.35.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.15. Delek Logistics Partners had a negative return on equity of 143.27% and a net margin of 16.51%. The firm had revenue of $294.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.48 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Delek Logistics Partners, LP will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Delek Logistics Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.61%. This is a positive change from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 1st. Delek Logistics Partners’s payout ratio is 112.09%.

Delek Logistics Partners Company Profile

Delek Logistics Partners LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, intermediate, and refined products. The firm gathers, transports, and stores crude oil. It also markets, distributes, transports, and stores refined products. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines and Transportation, Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling, and Investments in Pipeline Joint Ventures.

