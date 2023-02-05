Virtu Financial LLC Sells 1,367 Shares of Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK)

Virtu Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,367 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.05% of Blink Charging worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BLNK. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Blink Charging during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Blink Charging during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in Blink Charging during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Blink Charging during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Blink Charging by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. 27.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jack Levine acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.22 per share, with a total value of $102,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 131,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,345,371.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lowered their target price on Blink Charging to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Blink Charging to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Blink Charging from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Blink Charging from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

NASDAQ BLNK opened at $14.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $714.98 million, a PE ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 3.04. Blink Charging Co. has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $29.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.69 and a 200-day moving average of $16.32.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $17.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.15 million. Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 30.97% and a negative net margin of 177.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Blink Charging Co. will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blink Charging Co engages in the operation and provision of electric vehicles, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its product line and services include the Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services. The company was founded by Michael D.

