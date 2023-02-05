Virtu Financial LLC Invests $381,000 in Liberty Resources Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LIBY)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Resources Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LIBY – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 37,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LIBY. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Resources Acquisition in the first quarter worth $679,000. Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Resources Acquisition in the first quarter worth $4,979,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Resources Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $1,808,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Liberty Resources Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $469,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Resources Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $422,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Resources Acquisition alerts:

Liberty Resources Acquisition Stock Performance

Liberty Resources Acquisition stock opened at $10.37 on Friday. Liberty Resources Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.91 and a one year high of $10.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.25 and a 200 day moving average of $10.13.

Liberty Resources Acquisition Company Profile

Liberty Resources Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the oil and gas sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Resources Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LIBY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Resources Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Resources Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.