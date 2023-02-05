3,541 Shares in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Purchased by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,541 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,184 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,515 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 135.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,560 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 8,954 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,005,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AMG shares. StockNews.com raised Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $140.00 to $163.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $149.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Affiliated Managers Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.79.

NYSE:AMG opened at $177.04 on Friday. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.12 and a twelve month high of $180.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $162.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.98. The company has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.34.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The asset manager reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by $0.29. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 22.02%. The firm had revenue of $578.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.29 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 19.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.31%.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

