Virtu Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 25,672 Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 25,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.17% of Consolidated Water as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Abundance Wealth Counselors raised its holdings in Consolidated Water by 3.3% in the third quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 21,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. ELCO Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Consolidated Water by 7.2% in the second quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 18,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Consolidated Water by 11.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Consolidated Water by 8.3% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 33,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,573 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Consolidated Water by 1.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 354,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,916,000 after purchasing an additional 4,227 shares during the period. 43.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Consolidated Water Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CWCO opened at $15.37 on Friday. Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $20.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.78.

Consolidated Water Announces Dividend

Consolidated Water ( NASDAQ:CWCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.13). Consolidated Water had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 5.00%. The business had revenue of $25.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.07 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on CWCO. TheStreet lowered shares of Consolidated Water from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Consolidated Water from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Consolidated Water from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

About Consolidated Water

Consolidated Water Co Ltd. engages in the development and operation of seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing. The Retail segment operates the water utility for the Seven Mile Beach and West Bay areas of Grand Cayman Islands.

