Virtu Financial LLC Has $386,000 Stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,886 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STAG. State Street Corp grew its stake in STAG Industrial by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,561,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $355,024,000 after buying an additional 1,255,376 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in STAG Industrial by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,677,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,061,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,932 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its stake in STAG Industrial by 18.9% in the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 4,875,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,540,000 after purchasing an additional 775,000 shares during the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new stake in STAG Industrial in the third quarter worth $17,867,000. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP lifted its stake in STAG Industrial by 21.7% in the second quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 2,876,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,828,000 after purchasing an additional 512,021 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

STAG Industrial Price Performance

STAG stock opened at $36.30 on Friday. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.56 and a 1 year high of $42.54. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.29, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.69 and a 200 day moving average of $32.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

STAG Industrial Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.1225 dividend. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.53%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. TheStreet raised shares of STAG Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of STAG Industrial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

About STAG Industrial

(Get Rating)

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.