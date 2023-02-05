Virtu Financial LLC Buys Shares of 62,099 Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 62,099 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWN. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 24,715 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 34,384 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 19,893 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 21,657 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reliant Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC now owns 15,450 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. 82.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Southwestern Energy Stock Performance
Shares of SWN stock opened at $5.32 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.62. Southwestern Energy has a 52 week low of $4.38 and a 52 week high of $9.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.31.
Southwestern Energy Company Profile
Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.
