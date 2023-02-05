Virtu Financial LLC Invests $401,000 in Golden Arrow Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GAMC)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Golden Arrow Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GAMC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 40,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Golden Arrow Merger as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Golden Arrow Merger by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 940,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,176,000 after buying an additional 43,097 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Golden Arrow Merger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,187,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Golden Arrow Merger in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,735,000. Aristeia Capital LLC lifted its stake in Golden Arrow Merger by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 201,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Golden Arrow Merger in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $706,000. 67.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Golden Arrow Merger Price Performance

GAMC opened at $10.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.92. Golden Arrow Merger Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $10.59.

Golden Arrow Merger Profile

Golden Arrow Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare or healthcare-related infrastructure industries in the United States and other developed countries.

