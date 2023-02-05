Virtu Financial LLC Boosts Holdings in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:BCSA)

Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:BCSA – Get Rating) by 43.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,707 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,787 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.09% of Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BCSA. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,893,000. Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in shares of Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter valued at approximately $835,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter valued at approximately $750,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter valued at approximately $993,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I stock opened at $10.36 on Friday. Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I has a 1 year low of $9.84 and a 1 year high of $12.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.14.

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the financial services, technology, and other sectors of the economy.

