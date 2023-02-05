American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Shares Acquired by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) by 167.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,593 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,397 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 35,405 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 5,506 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,139 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 131,931 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 40,859 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 632.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 159,988 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 138,143 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 118,030 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 30,276 shares during the period. 93.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $10.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen upped their target price on American Eagle Outfitters to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.54.

Shares of AEO stock opened at $16.50 on Friday. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.46 and a 12-month high of $24.50. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.19. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 2.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. American Eagle Outfitters’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

