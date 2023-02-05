Virtu Financial LLC Reduces Holdings in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)

Virtu Financial LLC cut its stake in shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 146,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,706 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Grab were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new stake in Grab during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Grab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Grab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Grab in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Grab in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 46.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grab Stock Performance

GRAB stock opened at $3.55 on Friday. Grab Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $2.19 and a twelve month high of $6.61. The company has a quick ratio of 7.08, a current ratio of 7.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.37 and a 200 day moving average of $3.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Grab ( NASDAQ:GRAB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Grab had a negative net margin of 222.20% and a negative return on equity of 32.22%. The company had revenue of $382.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.58 million. Analysts predict that Grab Holdings Limited will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GRAB shares. Bank of America upgraded Grab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $3.60 to $4.20 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Grab from $5.40 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays started coverage on Grab in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Grab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $3.20 to $2.80 in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.14.

Grab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Grab Holdings Limited provides superapps that allows access to mobility, delivery, financial services, and enterprise offerings through its mobile application in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

Further Reading

