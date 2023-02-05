Virtu Financial LLC Acquires New Holdings in PCSB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PCSB)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in PCSB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PCSB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.15% of PCSB Financial as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in PCSB Financial by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 80,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 16,617 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in PCSB Financial by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 58,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 3,019 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in PCSB Financial by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of PCSB Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $309,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of PCSB Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $290,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.40% of the company’s stock.

Get PCSB Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of PCSB Financial to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

PCSB Financial Stock Performance

About PCSB Financial

Shares of PCSB opened at $19.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.27 and its 200-day moving average is $19.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.96 million, a P/E ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. PCSB Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $17.89 and a 12-month high of $20.09.

(Get Rating)

PCSB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for PCSB Bank that provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Putnam, Southern Dutchess, Rockland, and Westchester Counties in New York. The company offers deposit products, including interest and non-interest bearing, time, and demand; checking, NOW, money market, savings, certificate of deposit, and individual retirement accounts; and online and mobile deposit services, as well as cash management services comprising escrow, sweep, and lockbox accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PCSB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PCSB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PCSB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCSB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.