Virtu Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 5,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WAL. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the first quarter valued at approximately $504,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the first quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,071,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,776,000 after buying an additional 4,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 13.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 126,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,440,000 after buying an additional 15,297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Down 2.8 %

Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $78.33 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.43. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $54.86 and a twelve month high of $102.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67. The company had revenue of $701.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.13 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 34.94%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $95.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $80.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.75.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Profile

(Get Rating)

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses on delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.