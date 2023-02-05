Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY) Shares Sold by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC trimmed its position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Rating) by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,181 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.08% of Polestar Automotive Holding UK worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PSNY. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 744.0% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,451,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,874,000 after buying an additional 2,161,109 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,602,000. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,403,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,643,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $864,000. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Stock Performance

Shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK stock opened at $6.05 on Friday. Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $13.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.54.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 11th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $435.45 million during the quarter.

About Polestar Automotive Holding UK

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

