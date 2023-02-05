Virtu Financial LLC Acquires New Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Corteva by 106.0% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Corteva by 51.9% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in Corteva by 21.6% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 27,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Corteva during the second quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Finally, Nwam LLC grew its holdings in Corteva by 15.3% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

Corteva Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $61.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.94 billion, a PE ratio of 39.17, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.63. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.25 and a 52-week high of $68.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Corteva Announces Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 6.57%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is 38.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on CTVA shares. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Corteva from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Corteva from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Corteva from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Corteva from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.53.

Corteva Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc is a global provider of seed and crop protection solutions focused on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment is engaged in the developing and supplying of advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.