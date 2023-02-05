Virtu Financial LLC Buys 29,896 Shares of InterPrivate III Financial Partners Inc. (NYSE:IPVF)

Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of InterPrivate III Financial Partners Inc. (NYSE:IPVF – Get Rating) by 250.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,854 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,896 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in InterPrivate III Financial Partners were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IPVF. Hartree Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of InterPrivate III Financial Partners during the second quarter worth about $5,011,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in shares of InterPrivate III Financial Partners by 40.4% during the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 17,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 5,130 shares during the period. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InterPrivate III Financial Partners during the second quarter worth about $196,000. RPO LLC raised its position in shares of InterPrivate III Financial Partners by 305.0% during the second quarter. RPO LLC now owns 405,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,970,000 after purchasing an additional 305,010 shares during the period. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of InterPrivate III Financial Partners by 2.1% during the second quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 242,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 5,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IPVF opened at $10.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.13 and its 200-day moving average is $9.96. InterPrivate III Financial Partners Inc. has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $10.67.

InterPrivate III Financial Partners Inc does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on the businesses in the financial services industry.

