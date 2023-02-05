Virtu Financial LLC Has $411,000 Stake in Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE)

Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE – Get Rating) by 28.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 262,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,357 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.06% of Sorrento Therapeutics worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 11.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 100,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 10,095 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 189.2% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 73,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 48,120 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 26,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Sorrento Therapeutics alerts:

Sorrento Therapeutics Price Performance

SRNE opened at $1.02 on Friday. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.74 and a 12 month high of $3.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sorrento Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SRNE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $17.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.69 million. Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 818.22% and a negative return on equity of 282.82%. On average, research analysts expect that Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SRNE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.