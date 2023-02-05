Virtu Financial LLC Buys Shares of 1,558 The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,558 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cooper Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 3,659 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 1,684 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Cooper Companies from $348.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $400.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Mizuho upped their price target on Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Cooper Companies from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $379.10.

Insider Activity

Cooper Companies Price Performance

In related news, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.30, for a total transaction of $344,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,662,854.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

COO stock opened at $354.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $333.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $308.61. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.21 and a 1 year high of $430.67.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The medical device company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $848.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $838.88 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 8.76%. Cooper Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.28 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cooper Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 23rd will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 20th. Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is currently 0.77%.

About Cooper Companies

(Get Rating)

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.