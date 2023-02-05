16,320 Shares in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Acquired by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,320 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RRC. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Range Resources by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Range Resources by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,994 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Tobam bought a new stake in Range Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Range Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Range Resources Stock Performance

Shares of RRC stock opened at $24.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.64 and a 200-day moving average of $28.38. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Range Resources Co. has a one year low of $18.62 and a one year high of $37.44.

Range Resources Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Range Resources’s payout ratio is currently 6.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (down from $38.00) on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Benchmark lowered shares of Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Range Resources to a “positive” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.94.

Range Resources Profile

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

