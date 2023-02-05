Virtu Financial LLC Makes New $414,000 Investment in BYTE Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BYTS)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of BYTE Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BYTS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 41,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYTS. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in BYTE Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $977,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of BYTE Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $3,003,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BYTE Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $1,466,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of BYTE Acquisition by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 169,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 19,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of BYTE Acquisition by 1,393.4% in the 1st quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 735,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,188,000 after purchasing an additional 686,429 shares during the last quarter. 66.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BYTE Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:BYTS opened at $10.16 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.09 and its 200-day moving average is $9.97. BYTE Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.67 and a 52 week high of $10.74.

BYTE Acquisition Profile

BYTE Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus its search for targets in the Israeli technology industry, including cybersecurity, automotive technology, fintech, enterprise software, cloud computing, semiconductors, medical technology, artificial intelligence, and robotics.

