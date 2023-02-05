Virtu Financial LLC Makes New $415,000 Investment in Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 78,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GSM. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 96.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 188,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 92,757 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 181,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 60,002 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 1,187.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 31,016 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Ferroglobe during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $598,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.59% of the company’s stock.

GSM stock opened at $4.79 on Friday. Ferroglobe PLC has a 1-year low of $3.64 and a 1-year high of $9.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $897.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 2.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.40.

Ferroglobe ( NASDAQ:GSM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). Ferroglobe had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 18.41%. The business had revenue of $593.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.65 million. Research analysts anticipate that Ferroglobe PLC will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GSM. StockNews.com downgraded Ferroglobe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Ferroglobe from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ferroglobe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Ferroglobe PLC is a holding company, which engages in the production of silicon and specialty metals. Its products include silicon metal, manganese alloys, ferrosilicon, calcium silicon, and electrodes. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other.

