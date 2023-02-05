Virtu Financial LLC Takes $418,000 Position in Crescera Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CREC)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Crescera Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CREC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 41,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CREC. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Crescera Capital Acquisition by 308.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,195,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,873,000 after acquiring an additional 903,140 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crescera Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth $5,904,000. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in shares of Crescera Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth $5,074,000. Sculptor Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Crescera Capital Acquisition by 100.0% during the second quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,930,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crescera Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth $2,968,000. 59.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crescera Capital Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CREC opened at $10.34 on Friday. Crescera Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.79 and a 1-year high of $10.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.12.

About Crescera Capital Acquisition

Crescera Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar combination with one or more businesses in technology, healthcare, education services, consumer, and retail sectors in Latin America.

