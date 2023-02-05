Inspire Investing LLC Acquires New Position in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $545,000. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 84.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC now owns 138,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after acquiring an additional 63,509 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 110.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 6,664 shares during the last quarter. Cannell & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 147.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 892,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,876,000 after acquiring an additional 530,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $44.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 5th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $49.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.33.

NASDAQ SGRY opened at $35.41 on Friday. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.46 and a 12 month high of $63.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.07). Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.51% and a negative net margin of 1.28%. The firm had revenue of $620.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.97 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Brent Turner acquired 10,000 shares of Surgery Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.50 per share, for a total transaction of $245,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,413,674.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Laura L. Brocklehurst sold 4,338 shares of Surgery Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $99,600.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,424 shares in the company, valued at $951,095.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brent Turner acquired 10,000 shares of Surgery Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.50 per share, for a total transaction of $245,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,413,674.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

