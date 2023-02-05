Diversified Portfolios Inc. Sells 1,379 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. reduced its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,379 shares during the quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tevis Investment Management lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 6,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 43.8% during the third quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% during the third quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 58,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 757,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,919,000 after acquiring an additional 3,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the third quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 233,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total value of $2,654,667.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,431,835.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Johnson & Johnson news, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total value of $2,654,667.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,431,835.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.42, for a total transaction of $2,845,822.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at $12,366,753.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 198,365 shares of company stock valued at $34,927,325. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.6 %

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $164.61 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $155.72 and a fifty-two week high of $186.69. The stock has a market cap of $430.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $23.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.90 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 67.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JNJ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.23.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.