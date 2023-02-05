Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) Shares Bought by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,564 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC owned 0.07% of Harsco worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Harsco by 188.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 411,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 269,245 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harsco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Harsco by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 125,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Harsco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,268,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Harsco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harsco Price Performance

Harsco stock opened at $8.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.35. Harsco Co. has a 1-year low of $3.73 and a 1-year high of $16.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Harsco

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Harsco in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. CJS Securities downgraded Harsco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the following business segments: Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Environmental provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries.

