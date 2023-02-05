3,331 Shares in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Purchased by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,331 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Calix in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Calix by 382.1% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 540 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Calix by 31.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 847 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Calix by 865.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Calix by 17.9% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,681 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. 81.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CALX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Calix from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Calix in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Calix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Calix from $71.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Calix from $69.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.33.

Calix Price Performance

Calix Company Profile

CALX opened at $52.48 on Friday. Calix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.59 and a 12 month high of $77.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.95 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.23.

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

