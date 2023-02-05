Inspire Investing LLC Acquires Shares of 6,260 National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 6,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in National Vision during the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Vision by 51.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 7,479 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of National Vision in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of National Vision in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,413,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of National Vision by 66.7% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter.

EYE stock opened at $42.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.40. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.59 and a fifty-two week high of $45.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 62.93 and a beta of 1.50.

National Vision ( NASDAQ:EYE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. National Vision had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $499.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.85 million. Analysts forecast that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other National Vision news, SVP Ravi Acharya sold 1,394 shares of National Vision stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $55,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EYE shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of National Vision from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of National Vision in a research note on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of National Vision from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of National Vision from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of National Vision from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.17.

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment includes inventory and lab processing services.

