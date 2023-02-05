Arizona State Retirement System Buys 289 Shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Avista were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Avista by 178.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Avista during the second quarter worth $83,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Avista by 913.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avista by 22.2% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Avista by 83.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on AVA. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Avista from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Avista from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered shares of Avista from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Avista Stock Performance

Avista Increases Dividend

Shares of AVA stock opened at $41.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.38 and a 200-day moving average of $41.03. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Avista Co. has a one year low of $35.72 and a one year high of $46.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. This is an increase from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.88%.

Avista Profile

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

