Arizona State Retirement System Sells 243 Shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its stake in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,529,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

Asbury Automotive Group Stock Up 0.6 %

ABG stock opened at $243.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.90. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.88 and a fifty-two week high of $253.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.17.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $9.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.23 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 34.91% and a net margin of 6.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.46 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 29.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a franchised automotive retailer. It operates through the Dealerships and Total Care Auto (TCA) segments. The Dealerships segment offers a range of automotive products and services fulfilling the entire vehicle ownership lifecycle including the sale of new and used vehicles and the provision of vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

Further Reading

