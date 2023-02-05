Jump Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 7,872 American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $614,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AWR. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American States Water in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in American States Water in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in American States Water in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of American States Water by 33.3% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of American States Water by 48.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.09% of the company’s stock.

Get American States Water alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AWR. UBS Group began coverage on shares of American States Water in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American States Water in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of American States Water from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of American States Water from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $89.33.

American States Water Price Performance

Shares of AWR opened at $97.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.33 and a beta of 0.41. American States Water has a 1-year low of $71.22 and a 1-year high of $100.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $134.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.00 million. American States Water had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 16.59%. On average, research analysts forecast that American States Water will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About American States Water

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American States Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American States Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.