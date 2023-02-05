Jump Financial LLC Sells 89,329 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Jump Financial LLC decreased its position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 81.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 89,329 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of UGI by 35.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 4,176 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of UGI by 13.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of UGI by 7.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 74,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,704,000 after acquiring an additional 5,396 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of UGI by 23.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 7,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of UGI by 7.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 173,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,489,000 after acquiring an additional 11,826 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UGI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UGI in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of UGI from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of UGI from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of UGI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of UGI from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Shares of NYSE UGI opened at $41.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 47.70, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.02. UGI Co. has a 52-week low of $31.19 and a 52-week high of $44.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.56.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. UGI had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 2.12%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that UGI Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. UGI’s payout ratio is presently 163.64%.

UGI Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream and Marketing, and Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

