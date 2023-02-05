Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.75-$0.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.79. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.35 billion-$1.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.34 billion. Church & Dwight also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.97-$3.09 EPS.

Church & Dwight Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $82.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.22 billion, a PE ratio of 49.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.56. Church & Dwight has a 1 year low of $70.16 and a 1 year high of $105.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 13.88%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Church & Dwight will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an in-line rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Church & Dwight from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Church & Dwight from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $88.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Church & Dwight

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,183,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,660,000 after acquiring an additional 25,480 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 7.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 733,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,931,000 after acquiring an additional 52,272 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 21.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 733,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,936,000 after acquiring an additional 127,014 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Church & Dwight by 10.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 686,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,220,000 after purchasing an additional 62,400 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 672,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,804,000 after purchasing an additional 202,627 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.