UBS Group Cuts Humana (NYSE:HUM) Price Target to $620.00

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) had its price target cut by UBS Group from $645.00 to $620.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho increased their price target on Humana from $529.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Humana from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $575.00 to $652.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Humana from $560.00 to $637.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Humana from $630.00 to $625.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Humana has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $607.65.
Humana Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $476.57 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $509.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $505.83. The company has a market cap of $60.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.52. Humana has a one year low of $408.20 and a one year high of $571.30.
Insider Activity at Humana
In other Humana news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.71, for a total value of $316,045.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,472,623.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 635 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.71, for a total transaction of $316,045.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,472,623.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total value of $7,525,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,086,288.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,635 shares of company stock valued at $11,565,286 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Humana
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HUM. Castleview Partners LLC grew its position in Humana by 46,704.0% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 11,701 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 11,676 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Humana during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.38% of the company’s stock.
About Humana
Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental plans such as Medicare, and State-based contracts.
