UBS Group Cuts Humana (NYSE:HUM) Price Target to $620.00

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) had its price target cut by UBS Group from $645.00 to $620.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho increased their price target on Humana from $529.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Humana from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $575.00 to $652.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Humana from $560.00 to $637.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Humana from $630.00 to $625.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Humana has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $607.65.

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $476.57 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $509.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $505.83. The company has a market cap of $60.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.52. Humana has a one year low of $408.20 and a one year high of $571.30.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.16. Humana had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The company had revenue of $22.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Humana will post 27.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Humana news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.71, for a total value of $316,045.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,472,623.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 635 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.71, for a total transaction of $316,045.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,472,623.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total value of $7,525,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,086,288.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,635 shares of company stock valued at $11,565,286 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HUM. Castleview Partners LLC grew its position in Humana by 46,704.0% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 11,701 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 11,676 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Humana during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental plans such as Medicare, and State-based contracts.

