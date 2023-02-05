Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) PT Raised to $188.00

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) had its target price upped by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $167.00 to $188.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.79% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Regal Rexnord from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research downgraded Regal Rexnord from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Regal Rexnord in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regal Rexnord presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.20.

Shares of RRX stock opened at $156.94 on Friday. Regal Rexnord has a 52-week low of $108.28 and a 52-week high of $165.45. The stock has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $127.95 and a 200-day moving average of $134.55.

Regal Rexnord ( NYSE:RRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Regal Rexnord will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter valued at about $702,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,124,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter valued at about $347,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,758,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,608,000. Institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

Regal Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications.

