Citigroup Boosts PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Price Target to $68.00

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Citigroup from $56.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on PulteGroup from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Raymond James cut shares of PulteGroup from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of PulteGroup from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $43.50 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $60.38.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

PulteGroup Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PHM opened at $58.80 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.60. The stock has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. PulteGroup has a 12 month low of $35.03 and a 12 month high of $60.89.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.75. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that PulteGroup will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 5.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PulteGroup

In other news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 4,924 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $295,440.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,038,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PulteGroup

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 45,922 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 13,256 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 35,718 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,826 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of PulteGroup by 9.6% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 100,019 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 8,747 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 5.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 475,582 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,847,000 after purchasing an additional 24,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in PulteGroup during the second quarter worth approximately $250,000. 88.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PulteGroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.