Inspire Investing LLC Cuts Holdings in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Inspire Investing LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,544 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 546 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Summit Materials were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Summit Materials by 10.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 140,394 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,361,000 after acquiring an additional 13,146 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Summit Materials by 7.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 87,697 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after acquiring an additional 6,154 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Summit Materials by 234.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,845 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 32,858 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Summit Materials by 8.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,654 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Summit Materials by 19.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,550 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Summit Materials from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Summit Materials from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Summit Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Summit Materials from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Summit Materials in a report on Friday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.10.

Shares of NYSE:SUM opened at $33.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 1.40. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.99 and a 52 week high of $36.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.57 and a 200 day moving average of $28.61.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $686.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $656.77 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 11.65%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th.

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

