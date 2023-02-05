The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) Shares Purchased by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,217 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in E.W. Scripps were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of E.W. Scripps by 0.4% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 235,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of E.W. Scripps by 7.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of E.W. Scripps by 88.3% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 160,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 75,130 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of E.W. Scripps by 11.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 86,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 9,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of E.W. Scripps by 28.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,940,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519,705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of E.W. Scripps in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of E.W. Scripps from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

In other E.W. Scripps news, insider Lisa A. Knutson sold 9,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total transaction of $140,693.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $704,794.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 3.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SSP stock opened at $15.59 on Friday. The E.W. Scripps Company has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $23.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.03.

E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.14). E.W. Scripps had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The company had revenue of $612.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.50 million.

The E.W. Scripps Co engages in the television and newspaper publishing. It operates through the following business segments: Local Media, National Media, and Other. The Local Media segment comprises local broadcast television stations and their related digital operations. The National Media segment consists of national media businesses including over-the-air broadcast networks, Katz, podcast business, Midroll, next generation national news network, Newsy, and other national brands.

