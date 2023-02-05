Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,379 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Pegasystems were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Pegasystems by 42.5% in the third quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 18,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 5,540 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Pegasystems by 133.5% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 77,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 44,457 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Pegasystems by 38.3% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Pegasystems by 188.5% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 250,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,046,000 after purchasing an additional 163,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Pegasystems by 66.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 204,846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,583,000 after purchasing an additional 81,437 shares in the last quarter. 48.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Pegasystems stock opened at $40.98 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. Pegasystems Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.05 and a 1-year high of $102.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is -2.35%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PEGA shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $43.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays cut shares of Pegasystems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $50.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Pegasystems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.80.

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. Its product Pega Infinity helps connect enterprises to their customers in real-time across channels, streamline business operations, and adapt to meet changing requirements.

