Inspire Investing LLC Purchases 335 Shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,583 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in NetScout Systems were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 1.1% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 29,917 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in NetScout Systems by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 65,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in NetScout Systems by 5.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in NetScout Systems by 3.0% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

NTCT stock opened at $31.87 on Friday. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.69 and a 1-year high of $38.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.18 and its 200-day moving average is $33.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.69.

NTCT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on NetScout Systems from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th.

NetScout Systems, Inc engages in the provision of application and network performance management solutions. Its integrated hardware and software solutions are used by commercial enterprises, governmental agencies and telecommunication service providers. The company was founded by Anil K. Singhal and Narendra Popat in June 1984 and is headquartered in Westford, MA.

