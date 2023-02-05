New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Shares Sold by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC decreased its position in shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,593 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 613 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in New Relic were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in New Relic by 1.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,367 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of New Relic in the third quarter worth about $2,427,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of New Relic by 17.2% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,063 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in New Relic during the third quarter worth about $5,008,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in New Relic by 7.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,326 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at New Relic

In other news, insider Thomas J. Lloyd sold 1,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total transaction of $88,627.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $984,358.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other New Relic news, insider Thomas J. Lloyd sold 1,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total value of $88,627.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,358.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total value of $1,541,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 47,958 shares in the company, valued at $2,464,082.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 620,940 shares of company stock valued at $36,806,171. 21.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

New Relic Stock Down 2.2 %

Several research firms have commented on NEWR. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on New Relic from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of New Relic to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of New Relic in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on New Relic to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, New Relic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.54.

Shares of New Relic stock opened at $64.67 on Friday. New Relic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.66 and a twelve month high of $109.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.76.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $226.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.60 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 62.88% and a negative net margin of 25.24%. As a group, analysts anticipate that New Relic, Inc. will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

New Relic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

New Relic, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

Featured Stories

