Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09), Briefing.com reports. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $105.22 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $83.45 and a 1 year high of $144.54.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total value of $86,466.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,518,946.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total transaction of $32,952.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,196. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total transaction of $86,466.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,518,946.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,943 shares of company stock valued at $3,454,353 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Alphabet

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Advisors Network Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.5% during the first quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 161 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 10.8% during the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.7% during the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Somerville Kurt F lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.3% during the first quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,301,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $120.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday. Societe Generale cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $118.00 target price on shares of Alphabet and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.50.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

