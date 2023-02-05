Analysts Set Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD) PT at $133.83

Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $133.83.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 97 ($1.20) to GBX 95 ($1.17) in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 215 ($2.66) to GBX 195 ($2.41) in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 120 ($1.48) to GBX 115 ($1.42) in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Vodafone Group Public from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

NASDAQ:VOD opened at $10.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Vodafone Group Public has a twelve month low of $9.94 and a twelve month high of $19.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.11.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.4483 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 7.6%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 30.6% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 99,498 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,654,000 after buying an additional 23,331 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in Vodafone Group Public during the 1st quarter valued at $1,301,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 177,225 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,945,000 after acquiring an additional 13,522 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 42.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,174 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 5,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 7.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 156,922 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 11,357 shares in the last quarter. 9.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

