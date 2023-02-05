Kromek Group (LON:KMK) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.86

Kromek Group plc (LON:KMK – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 9.86 ($0.12) and traded as low as GBX 8.70 ($0.11). Kromek Group shares last traded at GBX 8.85 ($0.11), with a volume of 2,195,434 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 10.64 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 9.86. The firm has a market capitalization of £38.22 million and a PE ratio of -7.38.

Kromek Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells radiation detection components and devices for the medical imaging, civil nuclear industry, CBRNe security, and safety screening markets in the United Kingdom, North America, Asia, Europe, Australasia, and Africa. The company's products provide high-resolution information on material composition and structure that are used in various applications, ranging from the identification of cancerous tissues to hazardous materials, such as explosives, as well as the analysis of radioactive materials.

