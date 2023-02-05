Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Sunday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.30-$4.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $380.00 million-$393.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $385.41 million.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on CLFD shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Clearfield from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Roth Capital started coverage on Clearfield in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a buy rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Clearfield in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $141.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Clearfield from $141.00 to $114.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Clearfield from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Clearfield currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $116.33.

Clearfield Price Performance

CLFD stock opened at $62.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.55 and a 200-day moving average of $100.31. The company has a market cap of $943.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Clearfield has a 12-month low of $48.91 and a 12-month high of $134.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clearfield

Clearfield ( NASDAQ:CLFD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $85.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.56 million. Clearfield had a return on equity of 39.16% and a net margin of 17.41%. Clearfield’s revenue was up 68.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Clearfield will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Clearfield during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Clearfield by 54.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 690 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Clearfield in the third quarter valued at $237,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clearfield during the third quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Clearfield during the 3rd quarter worth about $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Clearfield Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Clearfield, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of fiber protection. It operates through the Clearfield and Nestor Cable segment. The Clearfield segment involves the design, manufacture, and selling of fiber management, protection, and delivery solutions. The Nestor Cables segment includes designs, manufacture, and selling fiber management, protection, and delivery solutions.

See Also

