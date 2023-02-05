Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) Receives $39.56 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.56.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. TD Securities assumed coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins dropped their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from C$46.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookfield Renewable Partners

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 4.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 2.7% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 15,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Stock Performance

BEP stock opened at $28.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.76. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a fifty-two week low of $24.13 and a fifty-two week high of $41.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of -50.02 and a beta of 0.78.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.21). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 0.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.20 million. Analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.338 dividend. This is an increase from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -228.57%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.

Featured Articles

