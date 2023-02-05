Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) PT Set at $125.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) has been assigned a $125.00 target price by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.80% from the company’s previous close. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.09 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on GOOG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $118.00 price target on shares of Alphabet and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group set a $115.00 price target on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.50.

Alphabet stock opened at $105.22 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47. Alphabet has a one year low of $83.45 and a one year high of $144.54.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.49 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total value of $63,617.19. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,524,913.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,872,965.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total transaction of $63,617.19. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,524,913.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,943 shares of company stock valued at $3,454,353. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Saban Cheryl increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Saban Cheryl now owns 200 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gould Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2,150.0% during the third quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

