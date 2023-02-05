Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.22-0.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $245-248, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $250.73 million. Bill.com also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.99-$1.05 EPS.

Bill.com Stock Down 26.7 %

NYSE BILL opened at $94.51 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $109.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Bill.com has a fifty-two week low of $89.87 and a fifty-two week high of $262.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of -28.38 and a beta of 1.93.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.05). Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.25% and a negative net margin of 40.65%. The business had revenue of $229.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.26 million. Equities analysts expect that Bill.com will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BILL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut Bill.com from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $158.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Bill.com from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Bill.com from $190.00 to $140.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research cut Bill.com from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Bill.com from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $161.78.

In other Bill.com news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.99, for a total transaction of $43,202.21. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,331.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 10,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.76, for a total value of $1,226,705.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,119 shares of company stock worth $8,139,482. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company's stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Bill.com by 1,278.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. 95.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

